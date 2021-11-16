Confie Celebrates Sixth Straight Year As #1 Personal Lines Agency

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., has once again ranked #1 for a sixth straight year in 2021 Insurance Journal's annual Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies report.

Confie's ranking is based upon fiscal year 2020 personal lines property/casualty revenue and written premium.

"This recognition is due to the hard work of our dedicated team members," said Cesar Soriano, CEO. "Our team is invested in going the extra mile to bring peace of mind to our customers by finding solutions to their insurance needs."

Confie is celebrating a banner year with its expanding portfolio and multiple acquisitions across the country, the launch of franchising, and a new partnership with NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing Team to co-sponsor Mexican-American racecar driver Daniel Suarez.

"We continuously strive to not simply maintain industry leadership, but reach for the next level in meeting our customers' needs," Soriano continued. "Recognition is appreciated, but it pales in comparison to our personal expectations and promises of cost, choice, and convenience to every single customer. I'm proud to truly offer the ability for all of our customers to compare and shop in person, over the phone, or online."

More than ever, Freeway Insurance, Confie's national nonstandard auto insurance brand, is committed to providing individualized coverage options at low prices to customers no matter where they are — whether in person, over the phone, or online.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center for all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie aspires to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. You can learn more about Confie at confie.com.

