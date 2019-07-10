Confie Expands into Georgia By Acquiring Southern Harvest

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it will acquire Southern Harvest Insurance. This move will broaden the broker's U.S. presence to include Georgia and further develop its presence in Alabama.

Southern Harvest is a non-standard auto insurance provider with 24 locations in Georgia and 5 in Alabama. With community roots cultivated for more than 30 years, it is known for its commitment to supporting families, local businesses, and nonprofits. Moving forward, Southern Harvest will offer a full menu of products and services from which to shop and compare, allowing customers to create tailor-made policies to suit their needs.

"We're excited to welcome Southern Harvest into the Confie family of brands," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "Their commitment to community and strong foothold in the state of Georgia will bolster our strategic growth plan as we enter a new market."

Southern Harvest is the first strategic acquisition in the state of Georgia and the first big step in the broker's plan to continue to grow in that market. Confie's growth plan will continue to position the company as a personal lines leader, strengthening its presence in existing markets and strategically expanding into new ones.

About Confie:

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Idaho, Georgia and Louisiana. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

