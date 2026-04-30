Confie Expands Louisiana Presence with Acquisition of Retail Storefront Insurance Locations

Acquisition adds 12 retail storefront locations previously operated by The General Automobile Insurance Services of Louisiana, Inc. and introduces Acceptance Insurance to the Louisiana market

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the nation's largest personal lines insurance distribution company, today announced the acquisition of 12 retail storefront locations from The General Automobile Insurance Services of Louisiana, Inc., further strengthening its presence in the state of Louisiana.

Founded more than 30 years ago, The General Automobile Insurance Services of Louisiana, Inc.'s retail storefront operations have built a strong reputation for serving local communities with accessible insurance solutions. The transition includes the existing team, helping ensure a seamless experience for customers and continued local expertise.

The addition builds on an existing 49-store Freeway Insurance footprint in Louisiana, expanding reach across the state. As part of the integration, select locations will be rebranded under Acceptance Insurance, introducing the brand to the Louisiana market and broadening the company's portfolio in the region.

"This is a natural next step in our Louisiana strategy," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Confie. "By bringing Acceptance Insurance into the market, we're expanding our brand mix and creating more ways to serve customers with the flexibility and value they expect."

Acceptance Insurance, a Confie brand, is known for providing flexible, budget-friendly coverage options designed to meet the needs of a wide range of drivers. Its introduction into Louisiana reflects a continued focus on delivering choice through a multi-brand approach.

"This is a highly aligned acquisition that strengthens our position in an existing market," said Chad Maxwell, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Confie. "We're adding quality locations that fit our model and provide immediate opportunity to drive operational performance and growth." The acquisition reflects a continued focus on expanding within established markets and leveraging a diversified brand portfolio to better serve customers at the local level.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1400+ retail locations in 28 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

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SOURCE Confie