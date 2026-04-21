Confie Expands Retail Footprint with Acquisition of Kemper's Newins Retail P&C Stores

Acquisition adds 72 locations across key markets, strengthening Confie's national distribution and customer reach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the nation's largest personal lines insurance distribution company, today announced the acquisition of Kemper's retail property and casualty insurance agency portfolio, known as Newins, further accelerating the company's strategy to scale its presence in key existing markets and serve more customers where they are.

The acquisition includes 72 retail property and casualty locations across Illinois, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Indiana—markets where Confie already maintains a strong presence— expanding its ability to serve customers at a local level. The portfolio operates under well-established brands including Illinois Vehicle (IV), A-Abana, and Access Auto. Confie has also welcomed all employees as part of the transaction, ensuring continuity of service and preserving local expertise for customers in these communities.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in key markets and allows us to further scale how we serve customers," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Confie. "Kemper will remain a valued carrier partner as we continue to support customers across these markets."

Founded in 1975, Illinois Vehicle Insurance Agency, LLC has built a long-standing reputation for serving drivers in Illinois. A-Abana, established in 1997, serves customers across Texas and Nevada, while Access Auto, launched in 2007, has expanded coverage in Arizona and Indiana. Together, these brands bring decades of experience and strong regional presence in key markets.

With this expansion, Confie continues to scale its multi-channel distribution model—combining retail, call center, and digital capabilities—to deliver greater choice and accessibility for customers seeking insurance solutions tailored to their needs and budgets.

"This was a highly strategic acquisition that expands our geographic footprint while adding strong, established brands in key markets," said Chad Maxwell, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Confie. "The Newins portfolio complements our existing platform and positions us for continued growth through both organic expansion and future acquisitions."

The acquisition reinforces Confie's commitment to disciplined growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, further solidifying its position as a leader in personal lines insurance distribution.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1350+ retail locations in 28 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

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SOURCE Confie