Confie Named a Top Independent P/C Agency for 8th Consecutive Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., was once again ranked ninth in the annual Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent P/C Agencies Report. The list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2020. It is comprised of agencies whose business is primarily retail.

The recognition comes on the heels of Confie's return to the Top Global Insurance Brokers by Best's Review. Confie credits its customer focus and Roadmap for Growth strategy for the continued recognition by industry experts.

"Our focus on innovation across our products, platform, and processes have contributed to our growth," CEO Cesar Soriano said. "These achievements become possible due to our employees' dedication to delivering top tier insurance solutions and service to our customers. Our customers get peace of mind knowing they have a quality insurance policy at an affordable price that meets their needs."

Confie plans to continue expanding its insurance products into new markets while broadening its regional presence in existing markets via acquisition, organic growth, and a recently launched Freeway franchise program.

Established in 2008, Confie is the leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie aspires to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant . For more information about Confie, please visit Confie.com .

