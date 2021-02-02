Confie Named Best Call Center by Yo Amo Tijuana

Confie is the leading US personal lines insurance distributor. Its nearshore Seguros Confie division is comprised of a shared services center and business process outsourcing (BPO) with over 1,000 staff members who are predominantly bilingual in English and Spanish. The facility operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year to deliver high-quality efficient support for Confie's US brands and its BPO clients. Seguros Confie offers essential services to insurance and financial industry clients, including call center support, back-office processing, and robotic process automation (RPA) that enables them to reduce operational costs while maintaining quality.

The Yo Amo Tijuana nomination process included a series of eliminatory rounds. Confie Seguros prevailed as the best call center. Connempathy, Telvista, TaskUs, and Integon were also considered in the nomination process. As part of the process, Confie employees shared the link with friends and family to submit their vote. Commercial partners and vendors of Confie also showed support in their Instagram stories by sharing their votes for them. Commercial partners and vendors of Confie also showed support in their Instagram stories by sharing their votes for them.

"The most important thing about this distinction is that not only our employees voted, but also their friends and family did as well. That is the greatest recognition we can receive, the trust and affection of those who are part of this great company," stated Javier De La Torre, Vice President and General Manager of Confie's call center.

"It is great to see that our employees truly believe that we are the Best Call Center in Tijuana. Their passion is unsurpassed. I see it every day through their consistent collaboration and communication with our BPO clients and their willingness to listen to their needs, adapt to changes, and their desire to always exceed our clients' expectations. I am so proud of our employees. Their drive to always be the best makes me proud to be part of the Confie family," stated Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Business Development.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. The Seguros Confie division is a world-class nearshore shared services center and BPO specializing in the insurance and financial industries. For more information, please visit www.confiemx.com.

