Confie Ranked 8th Best Property/Casualty Insurance Agency in Country

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie was ranked 8th in Insurance Journal's 2019 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies report, certifying the company as one of the best providers of personal and commercial lines insurance in the country.

The Top 100 list, which is put out annually and in its 15th year, is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2018 and comprises only those agencies whose business is primarily retail. This year's list was published on August 5, 2019 in the national edition of Insurance Journal.

"Confie is always striving for excellence, so we're proud to have our efforts recognized by Insurance Journal," said Cesar Soriano, Confie's Chief Executive Officer. "Much of our success stems from our winning culture, which pushes our employees to be their best day in and day out. This is the fifth consecutive year we've been selected, and we couldn't be happier."

Another reason Confie has soared to the top is its aggressive growth strategy. In 2008, the company acquired its national brand, Freeway Insurance. This move positioned Confie as one of the biggest and fastest-growing insurance brokers in the country that still maintains private ownership, with almost 800 Confie-owned offices spread across 21 states.

The company's aspiration — "to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions, so our customers can have peace of mind" — is the guiding force behind their approach to growth.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has nearly 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana, and New Mexico and expects to continue its expansion in other states. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

SOURCE Confie

Related Links

https://www.confie.com

