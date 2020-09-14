Confie Ranked 9th Best Property/Casualty Insurance Agency in Insurance Journal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie was ranked 9th in Insurance Journal's 2020 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies report, solidifying the company as one of the leading providers of personal insurance in the country.

Notably, Confie is the only company in the Top 10 rankings that focuses primarily on personal lines insurance. Other companies offer other lines of businesses including personal lines. Confie's positioning and product offering establishes dominance in its category.

The rankings are by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2019 and includes only those agencies whose business is primarily retail. The annual Top 100 list, which is in its 16th year, was published on August 10th in the national edition of Insurance Journal.

"Our continued success is due to our amazing employees, our winning culture and our strategic growth plan led by our forward thinking and innovative leadership. We are proud to be featured once again in Insurance Journal," said Cesar Soriano, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Confie has quickly become one of the largest and fastest growing, privately-owned insurance brokers in the United States. The company is working towards continued expansion of its insurance products into new markets while continuing to broaden its presence in existing markets.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

