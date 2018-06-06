Confie Renews Sponsorship of Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is a top-ranked charity, consistently earning the highest rating by Charity Navigator and maintaining a spot on The Chronicle of Philanthropy's "Philanthropy 400" list. Their mission is to help children experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that encourages them to become responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.

"We are very pleased to welcome Confie as a national corporate sponsor of the 2018 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine LtGen H.P. Osman, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Osman concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate who otherwise might be forgotten".

Toys for Tots has delivered more than 548 million toys to over 251 million children in all 50 states since its founding in 1947.

Last year, Confie donated over $2 million in advertising services and collected more than 1,500 toys for children in Confie and its brands' communities. This partnership plays a vital role in their long-term goal to give back to the communities they serve. Confie is excited to continue to support such a worthwhile program for another year.

"Confie's corporate social responsibility program is key to defining our company culture. The generosity and dedication of our employees to participate and champion non-profits is exciting and humbling. It is with great personal pride that we announce our continued partnership with Toys for Tots," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer.

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading, national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, and Louisiana. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

