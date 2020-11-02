Confie to Sponsor Toys for Tots For Fourth Year in a Row

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Confie , one of the leading personal lines distributors in the U.S., today announced it has signed on as a corporate sponsor for Toys for Tots, the program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children in need during the holiday season.

One of the most respected charitable organizations in the U.S., Toys for Tots delivers the joy of Christmas and sends a message of hope to less fortunate children in America through the gift of new toys. The 73-year-old program consistently earns the highest rating by Charity Navigator, meeting all 20 standards of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

"Being part of the Toys for Tots program is something that our company is proud to continue giving to," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "The spirit of giving is engrained in the culture at Confie, this year more than ever we want to celebrate hope and help spread joy this holiday season."

Last year, Confie collected more than 3,200 toys and donated over $2 million in advertising services. Giving back to the communities Confie serves is at the forefront of their values. The ongoing Toys for Tots sponsorship is one way that Confie is able to lend a helping hand to the community. Confie is thrilled to support this meaningful program for another year.

"We are very pleased to welcome Confie back for their 4th year as a major National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves. This has been an especially difficult year to generate support, so Confie's backing of Toys for Tots will go a long way in helping us deliver hope to millions of children who otherwise might have been forgotten."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, a general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

