Confie to Sponsor Toys for Tots for Third Straight Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Confie — one of the country's top 10 insurance brokers — will be a corporate sponsor of Toys for Tots. As a non-profit organization run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots collects and distributes unwrapped toys to children during the holiday season.

The partnership between Confie and Toys for Tots has been successful in the past, with Confie donating over $2 million in advertising services and contributing more than 2,500 toys in previous years. For the 2019 holiday season, Confie hopes to improve these numbers even more.

Since corporate social responsibility is such a core part of Confie's values, the partnership with Toys for Tots is key to giving back to the community.

"We're pleased to help out an organization like Toys for Tots," said Cesar Soriano, Confie's Chief Executive Officer. "Toys for Tots does great things for the communities we serve, and together, we can help improve the holiday season for children across the country."

Toys for Tots began in 1947, and since then, has provided 258 million children across the United States with over 566 million toys. As a top-ranked charity, their mission is to help America's less fortunate children still experience the joy of Christmas with the gift of a new toy.

"Having Confie as one of our major national corporate sponsors again this year is greatly appreciated," said retired Marine Lt. Gen. H.P. Osman, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their support allows us to spread the word about Toys for Tots to increase donations and send a message of hope to children who might not otherwise receive gifts at Christmas."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has nearly 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana, and New Mexico and expects to continue its expansion in other states. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 258 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

