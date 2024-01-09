Configit Ace Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

News provided by

Configit

09 Jan, 2024, 03:03 ET

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Configit Ace to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the availability of its CLM SaaS solution, Configit Ace®, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Configit customers can now leverage the Microsoft validated SaaS solution on the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Configit provides market-leading global manufacturers with business-critical solutions for the configuration of complex products. Based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, Configit's solutions enable companies to reduce time to market, increase quality of configurable products and improve process efficiency.

Configit Ace gives manufacturers and service providers the opportunity to regain control through a scalable, dependable enterprise-grade solution— establishing a shared source of truth for product configuration information. Configit Ace has passed the well architected review by Microsoft and is also a part of Microsoft's Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) Program, adding additional flexibility for users.

Rene van Haaster, regional executive director, ISV partner sales, Microsoft Western Europe, said: "We're pleased to welcome Configit Ace to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Businesses today need a single, centralized source of configuration truth to minimize complexity of configurable products. The inclusion of Configit Ace to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides us with access to previously unexplored markets. We believe that this strategic step will help accelerate our growth, allow us to reach a wider range of customers and provide additional value to our global customer base."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Configit
Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

