Configit Appoints Max Mirbaz as Vice President of Global Partner Business

Industry veteran brings over 15+ years of expertise in driving growth, building customer relationships and forging strategic partnerships

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the appointment of Max Mirbaz as vice president of global partner business.

Max Mirbaz, vice president of global partner business, Configit

Based in the U.S., in his new role at Configit, Mirbaz will focus on developing and enhancing global partnerships, driving strategic growth initiatives, and strengthening the company's market presence. He'll be responsible for identifying new partnership opportunities, managing existing relationships and ensuring that those partnerships align with and support Configit's overall business goals.

Mirbaz brings a wealth of experience to Configit. As vice president of sales and regional channel manager at Tacton Systems, he helped drive market expansion and sales growth in North America. In his recent role, he led digital transformation initiatives to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency at KETIV Technologies. His leadership there played a key role in the successful North American partnership between KETIV Technologies and Tacton.

His hiring comes as Configit continues its growth trajectory, with significant in-roads in the North American market and ongoing progress with partners worldwide.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Max's technological, business and personal background align seamlessly with our needs for engaging with major global implementation, technology and consulting partners. Having him on board to lead our global partner activities will be instrumental not only to sustain Configit's recent growth, but also to elevate it to new heights."

Max Mirbaz, vice president of global partner business, Configit, said: "Configit has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions for the configurable product manufacturing sector. The company's CLM and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions are market leading. I look forward to being a part of the company's continued growth as we expand globally, strengthen existing partnerships and forge new alliances."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

