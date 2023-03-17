Confused by Bible Revelations? Know and Understand These Messages from God in a Deep and Meaningful Way

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Heaven on Earth by Sejal Macwan of Gujarat, India.

Heaven on Earth Book Ministry

Heaven on Earth begins by explaining the meaning of the title: Heaven is the manifestation of God; Earth represents all humanity because we are made from the dust of the earth. Explore over 100 never before revealed messages from topics categories such as the Life of Mankind, Spiritual Life, The Son of Man, Nation of Israel, Angel, Life on Earth, Forms of Jesus, and Dreams

Heaven on Earth (ISBN: 978-1-63357-434-2, Trade Paper, 223 pages, $23.99, SPIRITUAL GROWTH), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Sejal Macwan studied to be a nurse practitioner and worked as a nurse for a few years. Ever since she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she has loved and followed Jesus wherever He led her. Her journey was oftentimes difficult, but in 2021 she was blessed to received many Bible Scripture revelations directly from God. That blessing from God resulted in Heaven on Earth.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

CONTACT:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor

CrossLink Publishing

888-697-4851

[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press