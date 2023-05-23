Was Jesus the Right Messenger for God to Send us?

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of I Am the Christ by Stephen Barber of Ruston, LA.

Tracy Noble, project manager for New Harbor Press reflects, "Stephen Barber's book is a wake-up call to the church to shake off the spirit of timidity and be the example of Christ as he walked on earth."

I Am the Christ takes the reader through examining Jesus the creator to Jesus the Good Shepherd. The book concludes with an in-depth treatise on the two resurrections in the Bible – the resurrection of the damned and the resurrection of the redeemed. The reader is challenged to examine these truths as they write the story of their life and make the best use of the time they have left on this earth.

I Am the Christ (ISBN: 978-1-63357-264-5, Trade Paper, 207 pages, $14.95, CHRISTIAN LIVING), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:
Stephen Barber has served as a co-pastor, assistant pastor, and small group pastor. With a master's degree in biblical studies, he has racked up hundreds of hours studying the Bible. Stephen has never hesitated to examine controversial topics or issues that appeared to threaten the legitimacy of the Bible. Through these explorations, he gained an invaluable respect for the wisdom contained within God's Word. Stephen has a sincere desire to provide people with the opportunity to make an informed decision about their eternal destiny. No one should step into eternity without knowing where that first step will lead them.

About the Publisher:
New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution.  For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

CONTACT:
Rick Bates, Managing Editor
New Harbor Press
888-697-4851
[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press

