Congratulations to CEO Tony Mann on Being Named to City & State New York's 2026 Trailblazers in Transportation List

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E-J Electric Installation Co.

Apr 08, 2026, 09:07 ET

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. is proud to announce that our CEO, Anthony Mann, has been named to City & State New York's 2026 Trailblazers in Transportation list, recognizing leaders who are driving innovation and shaping the future of New York's infrastructure.

Presented annually by City & State New York, the Trailblazers in Transportation list highlights influential figures who are advancing major projects, improving mobility, and helping to build a more connected and resilient New York. This year's honorees represent a cross-section of visionaries dedicated to transforming the state's transportation landscape.

As noted by City & State New York, Tony Mann is a third-generation leader of E-J Electric Installation Co., continuing a legacy of powering New York City's critical infrastructure. Under his leadership, the company has played a key role in delivering some of the region's most significant transportation projects, including Long Island Rail Road East Side Access, Moynihan Train Hall, the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project, the extension of the No. 7 train line, the Second Avenue Subway's 96th Street station, and the JFK International Airport New Terminal One microgrid.

This recognition reflects not only Tony's leadership, but also his commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in advancing the infrastructure that keeps New York moving.

We are especially honored to see Tony recognized alongside many of our valued partners and clients who share a commitment to strengthening and modernizing New York's transportation systems.

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting, bringing experience, expertise, and a national reputation to projects that range in size up to more than $300 million. With over 4,000 employees across 31 offices nationwide, E-J delivers full-service electrical solutions for rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power generation, substations, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty work, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sports stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three generations of family expertise have built an organization that combines practical knowledge with modern technological innovation, providing rapid and efficient solutions for today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 127-year reputation for integrity, quality, and exceptional service in the electrical field. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Nilsen
Vice President
The E-J Group
917-807-9496
knilsen@ej1899.com

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation Co.

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