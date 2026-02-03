E-J Group Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-J Group has announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

This milestone reflects the company's strong commitment to information security, governance, and continuous improvement, and demonstrates the care and accountability applied to protecting critical data in an evolving risk environment. Certification was granted following the successful completion of the company's first independent audit by an accredited auditing body.

The scope of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) covers data and information stored and processed on company-owned and/or managed systems, in accordance with the Statement of Applicability dated August 6, 2025.

The following entities are included under the certification:

E-J Electric Installation Co.; E-J Electric T&D, LLC; E-J Energy, LLC; E-J Electric, LLC; E-J Energy Construction, LLC; and Rossi Electric Co., LLC.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting, bringing experience, expertise, and a national reputation to projects that range in size up to more than $300 million. With over 4,000 employees across 31 offices nationwide, E-J delivers full-service electrical solutions for rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power generation, substations, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty work, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sports stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three generations of family expertise have built an organization that combines practical knowledge with modern technological innovation, providing rapid and efficient solutions for today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 127-year reputation for integrity, quality, and exceptional service in the electrical field. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

