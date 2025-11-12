Katie Nilsen Named President of the Board of Directors for Professional Women in Construction (PWC) New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Women in Construction NY (PWC NY) announces that Katie Nilsen Vice President, Development & Strategy at E-J Electric Installation Co., has been appointed as President of the Board of Directors for PWC New York for 2026.

Katie Nilsen

As President, Katie will lead PWC's New York Board of Directors in advancing the organization's mission of promoting, supporting, and connecting women and diverse professionals across the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and real estate industries. With a commitment to driving equity and opportunity, Katie will play a vital role in shaping the chapter's programming, initiatives, and partnerships.

"I am honored to take on the role of Board President for PWC New York," said Katie Nilsen. "This organization has been a powerful force in creating opportunities and elevating women leaders in construction and related industries. I look forward to working with our dedicated board, members, and partners to continue building an inclusive and innovative future for our industry."

Entering the construction industry later in her career, Katie established herself as a leader. She has a proven track record of driving strategic growth through design-build innovation, national pursuits, and industry partnerships. Recognized as an ENR Top 20 Under 40, Women We Admire Top 50 Leader, and recipient of the Fordham REI Construction Leadership Award, she is working to help advance women and promote diversity in the AEC industry through her leadership role with PWC NY.. As a longtime PWC member and advocate for mentorship, and professional growth, Katie has demonstrated unwavering dedication to fostering the next generation of industry leaders.

"PWC New York is excited to welcome Katie Nilsen as our new Board President," said Gina Rivera, Executive Director at PWC New York "Her leadership, industry expertise, and passion for mentoring will continue to strengthen our community and expand opportunities for women and diverse professionals in the AEC industry."

About Professional Women in Construction (PWC):

Professional Women in Construction (PWC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980, dedicated to advancing the role and recognition of women and diverse professionals in the architecture, engineering, construction, and real estate industries. With chapters across the country, PWC fosters career and business development, leadership, and networking opportunities through programs, mentorship, and advocacy.

About E-J Electric Installation Co.

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting, bringing experience, expertise, and a national reputation to projects that range in size up to more than $300 million. With over 3,500 employees across 28 offices nationwide, E-J delivers full-service electrical solutions for rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power generation, substations, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty work, airports, industrial facilities, data centers, chip plants, universities, sports stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, three generations of family expertise have built an organization that combines practical knowledge with modern technological innovation, providing rapid and efficient solutions for today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 126-year reputation for integrity, quality, and exceptional service in the electrical field. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

