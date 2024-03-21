Congratulations to NatWest for Winning the Celent Model Risk Manager Award of the Year

UK's largest business bank won the Celent Risk Manager Award for transforming risk and change governance processes. Post this

"NatWest's exemplary approach showcases a commitment to process excellence and operational efficiency," said Ian Watson, Head of Risk Research at Celent. Watson continued, "utilizing low-code automation as a catalyst for agility and speed, empowering NatWest to unify data in data fabric, swiftly re-engineer workflows, increase automation, and fortify risk controls. This achievement exemplifies a remarkable synergy between strategic foresight and technological prowess."

As the award recognizes, NatWest faced challenges in navigating multiple layers of internal scrutiny and approvals. A policy change could take up to three to four weeks to complete under the previous governance process. And with all the required change and risk assessment, the time from idea to value could take three to four months. The NatWest team found opportunities to automate 46% of data in their governance processes.

"It used to take 73 days to go through governance, and our goal was to reduce it from 73 days to 73 minutes. We knew that's what we had to achieve," according to Steve Marjot, Head of Change at the Center of Excellence at NatWest Group. "Our low-code automation solution became the central hub, the workflow management system, and a key part of our data fabric, pulling in the right data and rules when they were needed. We are still on the journey but great progress has been made to-date."

Guy Mettrick, Industry VP of Financial Services at Appian, commented, "The Change Governance initiative at NatWest is set to lead the way now in creating innovative process automation approaches for management teams, empowering them to implement and execute changes swiftly and effectively."

