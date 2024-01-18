Congress Must Legislate Policy Changes to End the Border Crisis, Says FAIR

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

18 Jan, 2024, 17:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly halfway through the fiscal year, Congress has failed to act on two of its most pressing responsibilities: approving a federal budget and addressing a raging illegal immigration crisis that threatens to bankrupt state and local governments, while imperiling our national security.

The approval of yet another "clean" Continuing Resolution (CR) means that more than halfway through the Republicans' control of the House of Representatives, the government is still operating under a budget that was enacted by open-borders advocate Nancy Pelosi, and another opportunity to impose restraints on the Biden administration's open-borders policies has slipped away.

With the federal government funded into early March, Congress must now enact real policy changes to stop this crisis by ending the mass release of illegal aliens, stopping asylum abuse, and ending the unlawful use of parole. Congress has the opportunity to do just that by including strong border security language in the foreign aid bill requested by President Biden.

"The situation we are facing at our borders and in communities all across the country cannot be rectified with cosmetic changes to failed policies, or by fueling those policies with money," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which was passed in the House last May, provides the legislative changes needed to end the ruinous policies that have led to unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

"House Speaker Mike Johnson must make it clear that if H.R. 2 is not included in the supplemental foreign aid package, his chamber will not approve another CR that continues to fund the same disastrous policies at FY 2023 levels.

"With passage of the CR, congressional Republicans have bought themselves six weeks to enact legislation that forces the Biden administration to control the border and end mass illegal immigration," Stein continued. "Whether it is in a comprehensive FY 2024 budget bill, or included in the supplemental foreign aid package that the president has requested, the policy reforms in H.R. 2 must be enacted.

"Republicans, particularly in the House where they hold the majority, have the leverage they need to end the immigration madness that the Biden administration has created. The American public is duly alarmed and wants it ended. The president wants additional aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. Anything short of serious policy changes that end the border crisis will rightly be seen as a sell-out by the American public," concluded Stein.

Contact: Joey Chester, 202-742-1827, [email protected]

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Also from this source

Case Study: New Report by FAIR Details How Biden Policies Triggered a 7,300 Percent Increase in Illegal Immigration from Venezuela, Endangering U.S. Security

Case Study: New Report by FAIR Details How Biden Policies Triggered a 7,300 Percent Increase in Illegal Immigration from Venezuela, Endangering U.S. Security

A new report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) examines the direct links between Biden administration policies and the...
FAIR: House Effort to Impeach Mayorkas is Fully Justified, As He Continues to Imperil National Security

FAIR: House Effort to Impeach Mayorkas is Fully Justified, As He Continues to Imperil National Security

"The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) commends the House Committee on Homeland Security for moving forward on impeachment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.