Congressional Aides Divided on American Morality and Ethics, New Survey Data Reveals

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HillFaith, a non-partisan non-profit providing Christian apologetics and professional mentoring to Capitol Hill staffers, reports a new analysis of survey data exploring how congressional aides perceive the ethics and morality of the American public. The findings highlight a significant divide in perspectives among the men and women who assist Members of Congress in the nation's lawmaking process, with a substantial portion of respondents expressing a pessimistic view of the country's current moral trajectory.

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According to the data, 51 percent of congressional staff respondents described the morals of the American people as either "somewhat bad" or "very bad." This figure stands in sharp contrast to the 49 percent who rated the nation's morality as "somewhat good" or "very good." The results underscore a near-even split in the corridors of power regarding the perceived character of the constituencies they serve.

Partisan Divergence in Moral Outlook

While the overall totals show a narrow divide, the data reveals more pronounced differences when viewed through partisan lenses. A notable point of agreement emerged at the extreme end of the spectrum, where 10 percent of both Republican and Democratic aides categorized American morals as "very bad." However, the broader assessment of "bad" morals saw more variation; 53 percent of Democratic aides selected the "somewhat bad" designation, compared to 30 percent of Republican aides.

Conversely, Republican staffers were more likely to hold a positive view. Fifty-two percent of GOP aides characterized American morality as "somewhat good," a sentiment shared by 37 percent of their Democratic counterparts. The survey noted that 8 percent of Republican aides selected "very good," while no Democratic respondents chose that highest rating.

Demographic and Role-Based Variations

The analysis further identifies nuances based on specific job roles and demographics within the Capitol Hill staff ecosystem. Within the Republican sample, senior policy aides (14 percent) and Senate aides (11 percent) were among the small group to declare Americans' morals as "very good." Among GOP male aides and operations staff, the "somewhat good" rating was particularly high, reaching 57 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

In contrast, half of all Republican women aides and communications staffers polled opted for the "somewhat bad" designation. These variations suggest that one's specific vantage point within the legislative process and personal background may influence how they interpret broader cultural and ethical shifts across the country.

A Non-Partisan Reflection on Public Character

"Generally, staffers are pretty 50/50 when it comes to the morality and ethics of other Americans; however, Democrats are a bit more pessimistic," noted the CNCT Capitol Pulse take-away on the results. HillFaith maintains that these perceptions are vital to understand, as the aides who participate in these surveys are the primary advisors to the nation's elected officials.

The data serves as a pulse-check on the internal culture of Washington, D.C. By providing this information, HillFaith seeks to illuminate the perspectives of a group that is frequently influential yet rarely heard from directly in the general public. Learn more in our recent blog post.

About HillFaith Story:

HillFaith is a non-profit foundation in Washington, D.C., providing non-partisan Christian apologetics and mentoring to congressional staffers. Founded by veteran reporter Mark Tapscott, the organization offers a safe space for staffers to explore the intersection of faith and public life. HillFaith equips disciples to engage peers with grace and intellectual rigor. It examines Judeo-Christian values on political thought while remaining rigorously non-partisan in serving the 12,000 aides in the House and Senate.

Contact:

Mark Tapscott

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SOURCE HillFaith