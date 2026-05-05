WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data compiled by the CNCT Capitol Pulse Survey and analyzed by HillFaith, a non-partisan non-profit Christian educational organization focused on sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with congressional aides, indicates that a significant majority of such aides viewed President Donald Trump's recent State of the Union (SOTU) address through a positive lens. According to the results, most staffers tasked with providing a wide array of support services to Members of the U.S. House and Senate rated the speech as "good" or "above average," reflecting a professional consensus that transcends typical partisan rhetoric.

Survey Data Reveals Congressional Aides Rated President’s State of the Union Address as Above Average

The findings provide a unique look into the internal sentiment of Capitol Hill's professional workforce—the chiefs of staff, legislative and communications directors, legal counsels, and policy advisors who draft legislative proposals and strategy. While public and media reactions to the address were predictably divided along ideological lines, the survey suggests that those working behind the scenes observed multiple strengths in the delivery or content of the President's message to the joint session of Congress.

Analyzing the Staffer Perspective

The CNCT Capitol Pulse survey, which regularly gauges the "mood of the Hill," asked congressional aides to evaluate the address based on its effectiveness, tone, and policy clarity. The data showed that the "above average" rating was not confined solely to the President's own party. While Republican aides were overwhelmingly positive, a notable segment of non-partisan and independent staffers also categorized the speech as professionally competent and well-executed.

This internal assessment is particularly significant given the role of congressional staff in vetting the feasibility of the President's agenda. When aides rate a SOTU address favorably, it may suggest the messaging resonated with the practical realities of the current legislative session or addressed specific concerns currently circulating in both the House and Senate chambers.

Neutrality in Public Policy Reporting

HillFaith's analysis of this data remains strictly non-partisan, emphasizing the importance of understanding viewpoints of those who facilitate the American governing process.

"The goal is always to provide a factual, evidence-based look at how those who serve senators and representatives on the front lines of our government are perceiving major national milestones," said Mark Tapscott, Founder of HillFaith.

HillFaith Story:

HillFaith is a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit Christian apologetic and fellowship ministry serving the 12,000 congressional aides on Capitol Hill. Founded by veteran investigative reporting journalist Mark Tapscott, HillFaith shares the Gospel of Jesus Christ while fostering an appreciation for the influential role of the Christian faith throughout American history, as well as serving as a professional resource for elected leaders who shape the nation's laws and regulatory policies.

Contact:

Mark Tapscott

[email protected]

301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith