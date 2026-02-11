Congressional Briefing Exposes Pogrom Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Expert Panel and Victim Voices Testify to State-sanctioned Violence and Institutional Indifference Ahead of a Sham Election

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and HinduAction convened a congressional briefing presenting urgent testimony on the escalating persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, ahead of a deeply contested national election scheduled for February 12. The briefing amplified voices from the ground—journalists, human rights advocates, survivors, and young Bangladeshi Hindus in the diaspora—who described a deepening climate of fear, institutional collapse, and impunity.

"We need to listen to victim voices", said CoHNA board member Sudha Jagannathan, emphasizing the depth of state failure in Bangladesh. "Silence is not an option and the Congressional briefing is one important way to draw attention to the pogrom underway."

A broad variety of speakers presented data and urged Congress and the State Department to 1) publicly condemn the violence in Bangladesh, and hold congressional hearings, 2) designate Bangladesh as a Country of Particular Concern 3) designate the Jamaat-e-Islami as a foreign terrorist organization, and 4) apply Magnitsky sanctions on Muhammad Yunus.

Michael Rubin , senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who delivered the keynote address, led the call for sanctions against Yunus under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act—which allows the U.S. to freeze assets and ban entry of foreign human rights violators. He also compared the Islamist crisis in Bangladesh with those in Turkey and Iran, and warned that the U.S. is repeating with Yunus the mistake made with Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar—embracing a Nobel laureate whose commitment to liberal principles was "a complete fabrication."

Congressional Engagement

Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) , a former U.S. Army officer with 22 years of service, noted that while major battlefronts have wound down, extremist threats have not disappeared. "I know that's a big reason why you're here today. I encourage you to continue to advocate, and I appreciate the awareness that you're raising to bring about a shift in policy," he said.

Reacting to expert testimony presented at the event, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) wondered if the February 12 elections will be "truly free and fair" as they will proceed without representation from one of the largest mainstream political parties—Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, which has been banned since May 2025 and its student wing declared a "terrorist organization" since October 2024.

Former U.S. Senator and co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit Samuel Brownback , in a recorded message, highlighted the deep impacts of state-sanctioned violence against minorities on population stability and economic prosperity. "If Bangladesh goes in the wrong direction, you're going to see them drive out most of their religious minorities," he said.

The briefing drew over 70 attendees including staffers from the offices of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA), Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), and Rep. David Min (D-CA), alongside diplomatic officials, underscoring broad legislative and diplomatic concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Witnesses Testify: "Hindus Will Not Survive Another Decade in Bangladesh"

SriRam, speaking under an alias for safety, and human rights advocate Shubho Roy shared harrowing firsthand accounts of being Hindu in Bangladesh—especially during December 2025, when both witnessed the intensifying crisis on the ground.

In a video testimony, SriRam described coordinated violence and institutional takeover by Islamist groups. He recounted his mother being surrounded by neighbors who chanted that Hindus were traitors and should be expelled from the country. His brother, a doctor, saw his family hospital taken over by Islamist groups and now faces constant threat of attack due to his religious identity. He also noted that December 16—Victory Day, commemorating Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971—passed without celebrations, unlike previous years.

Roy, who was also in Dhaka during the same period, testified: "I witnessed it, I went through the trauma. From 1971 till today—we are facing the same. They are going after Hindus. They're targeting minorities." Both witnesses warned of imminent erasure. "Hindus will not survive another decade in Bangladesh," SriRam said. "We will be erased from our homeland."

Diaspora Youth Mobilizes: Documenting Violence, Demanding Action

Some of the most powerful testimony came from young Hindus raised in America yet deeply moved by events in Bangladesh.

Ritvik Hari, policy analyst at CoHNA, urged Congress to publicly condemn the violence, hold hearings, and designate Bangladesh as a Country of Particular Concern. Pooja Devi, Stony Brook University student and co-founder of Bengali Hindus of New York City, described how she has been documenting attacks after realizing mainstream coverage was absent. Pramit Acharjee, senior at Bronx High School of Science, warned that, "Minority families are being forced to vote a certain way, and they are killed or displaced if they do not comply." Swastika Biswas, a Queens high school student, spoke about how language enables violence. "When words strip people of their humanity, violence follows." Sayan Shil, a young engineer from New York, described the collapse of "psychological safety" for minorities in Bangladesh.

Experts Warn: Bangladesh Risks Becoming Terrorism Hub

Multiple speakers also documented the systematic breakdown of state institutions and the complicity of security forces in violence against minorities.

Priya Saha, from South Asian Minorities Collective, cited the cases of Hindu police officer Santosh Chowdhury who was handed over by the Bangladesh army to a mob that lynched and burned him, garment worker Deepu Chandra Das who was similarly killed after being handed over by factory management, and the violent crackdown in Hazari Goli where police and military beat and arrested over 80 peaceful Hindu protesters—all of which pointed to direct state involvement, she said. Arifa Rahman Ruma, associate professor at Bangladesh Open University, documented how Islamist militants have been released from prison with full indemnity. National Press Club of Dhaka president Farida Yasmin described the systematic dismantling of a free press with mobs torching major newspaper offices in December 2025.

Rana Hassan Mahmud from the Center for U.S.–Bangladesh Relations warned that Bangladesh is heading toward "a sham election with predetermined results." He cautioned that by allowing Muhammad Yunus to remain in power, "we are enabling the creation of a new hub of terrorism whose repercussions will extend far beyond Bangladesh's borders." Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduAction framed the crisis in stark historical terms, warning that "the ongoing pogrom risks escalating into a full-scale repeat of the 1971 genocide—wherein, over the course of 10 months, millions of Hindus were systematically targeted and slaughtered in an orgy of state-backed violence." He called for the U.S. to hold Jamaat-e-Islami accountable, noting that it is "the very party that collaborated with the Pakistan Army in perpetrating the 1971 genocide, and its return to influence poses a grave threat to regional stability."

The briefing was part of CoHNA's sustained grassroots campaign across North America to mobilize attention and defend Hindus in Bangladesh. As the speakers emphasized, the cost of silence extends beyond Bangladesh's borders—threatening regional stability, emboldening transnational extremism, and undermining American leadership on human rights and religious freedom.

About CoHNA

CoHNA is a grassroots-level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition. For more information, please visit https://cohna.org or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and on Instagram .

SOURCE Coalition of Hindus of North America