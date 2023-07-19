CONGRESSIONAL SUPPORT GROWING FOR 340,000 UPS TEAMSTERS

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a bipartisan group of members in the U.S. House and Senate sent letters to the Teamsters and UPS CEO Carol Tomé, committing to not intervene in the collective bargaining process and support rank-and-file UPS Teamsters fighting for an historic contract with the multibillion-dollar corporation.

In response, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the 340,000 Teamsters who run UPS and keep our supply chain moving, our union thanks 200 members of Congress who proved they have the backbone to stand up for workers.

"This growing group of elected officials, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, has committed to have our members' backs if UPS fails us all by forcing workers out on strike August 1. By saying they will not intervene, these officials are doing right by American workers and the labor movement. The power is in our own hands to negotiate the best contract, higher wages, and benefits.

"This show of support must be the beginning. The Teamsters are reminding legislators how many UPS workers live and work in their jurisdictions, and we are demanding they do right by their constituents. Elected officials need to simply stand up and support the workers in their communities. Those who hold public office must pledge to defend working people instead of going to bat for corporations and Wall Street.

"The Teamsters strongly urge the rest of the House and Senate to follow the lead of their colleagues. We are at a pivotal moment in our campaign and in the labor movement. UPS Teamsters will remember who stood with us when this fight is over, when we have a strong new contract. All elected officials should be proud to stand on the side of working families, and on the right side of history.

"Among other supporters, the Teamsters thank Congressional Labor Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ), and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for displaying real courage and conviction for America's workforce in helping to coordinate this act of solidarity."

