Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici to Participate in Delivery Route July 10

Meals on Wheels People

05 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels People on Monday, July 10

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who represents the 1st Congressional District of Oregon, will deliver meals to Meals on Wheels People participants on Monday, July 10. The congresswoman will be joining us at our Hillsboro Center at 11:30 a.m. After a brief introduction, she will take up a delivery route and start distributing meals around 11:45 a.m.

This special event will allow Rep. Bonamici to experience firsthand the impact and importance of our work in delivering nutritious meals and social connection to older adults in our community and underscores both the congresswoman's and our organization's commitment to combating senior hunger and supporting our community members.

Rep. Bonamici has been a long-term supporter of Meals on Wheels People and senior issues in Washington County. In May, Bonamici and Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-OR-06) introduced H.R. 3474, the Senior Hunger Prevention Act, which would address the growing problem of senior hunger in America. This crucial legislation aims to reduce barriers for seniors to access nutrition programs and aligns with Meals on Wheels People's mission to support our aging population's well-being.

"We commend Congresswoman Bonamici for introducing the Senior Hunger Prevention Act," says Suzanne Washington, CEO of Meals on Wheels People. "This critical piece of legislation shines a light on the ongoing issue of senior hunger and takes significant steps toward removing barriers to nutritional access for our most vulnerable citizens. Her advocacy and commitment to the well-being of our older community members not only align with our mission at Meals on Wheels People but also fortify our collective efforts. We thank her for her dedication and are excited and honored to have her joining us for meal deliveries."

Media representatives are welcome to join us at the Hillsboro Center to document the day's events and share the story of this important collaboration. The Meals on Wheels People Hillsboro Center is located inside Sonrise Church at 6701 NE Campus Way. Julio Lopez is the manager and can be reached at 503-648-2950.

About Meals on Wheels People:

Meals on Wheels People have been changing lives, one meal and human connection at a time, since 1970. We provide meals and more to thousands of older adults and families in the greater Portland metro and Vancouver areas. Our services not only alleviate hunger and social isolation but allows older adults to live independently with dignity in their own homes. For more information, visit mowp.org.

