Meals on Wheels People Seeks 1,500 Volunteers for Annual Donate Dinner Campaign Nov. 18-22, 2023

Meals on Wheels People

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels People is recruiting 1,500 volunteers to help distribute cards to shoppers at local grocery stores and retailers as part of its annual Donate Dinner campaign. During the five days before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18-22, Donate Dinner provides shoppers the opportunity to "donate dinner" to an older adult when they shop for their Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers greet customers as they enter a store and hand them a Donate Dinner card that explains how their donation will help Meals on Wheels People provide meals for seniors. If customers choose to donate, they simply add the cost of one or more meals to their grocery bill when they check out at the register. Volunteers do not ask for donations or collect money. Each volunteer shift is only two hours and available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at over 25 different locations throughout the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area.

For a complete list of participating stores or to register for a volunteer shift, visit DonateDinner.org or call 503-953-8124.

About Meals on Wheels People:
Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide meals and human connection to thousands of older adults and families in the greater Portland metro and Vancouver areas. Our services alleviate hunger and social isolation and empower older adults to live independently with dignity in their own homes. For more information, visit mowp.org.

SOURCE Meals on Wheels People

