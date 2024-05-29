Congresswoman Torres presents check to Ontario International Airport for roadway improvements

Avion Street project will help fortify ONT's role as a global supply chain hub

ONTARIO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35) on Wednesday presented a $500,000 check to Ontario International Airport (ONT) for major roadway reconstruction along an industrial area south of the airfield.

From left: OIAA CEO Atif Elkadi, Congresswoman Norma Torres and OIAA Board Treasurer Ron Loveridge.

The improvements along a one-mile stretch of East Avion Street and East Jurupa Street will help accommodate freight access into and out of the nation's ninth largest cargo airport, while reducing congestion and vehicle emissions along adjacent corridors. Improvements will include new pavement, the addition of a lane in each direction to more safely accommodate the passing and turning of large trucks, intersection signals, striping, signage, utility infrastructure, grading and drainage.

The Avion Street Realignment project was one of 15 projects submitted by Congresswoman Torres as part of her Community Project Funding request to the House Appropriations committee for Fiscal Year 2024. The project will be done in three phases. Phase 1 construction costs are estimated at $11.5 million.

"Investing in Ontario International Airport supports good-paying jobs, economic growth, and an enhanced passenger experience for Inland Empire families and beyond. That's why I fought and secured an additional $500,000 of direct federal funds to help reconstruct, widen, and realign the primary access road along the airport property – a must for the fastest growing airport in the nation," Rep. Torres said. "This means better vehicular flow in and around the airport for passengers and cargo and it's only the beginning of many more investments. Ontario Airport is an incredible asset for small businesses, manufacturers, and our families throughout the Inland Empire, one of the fastest growing areas in the nation, and I look forward to continuing working with airport officials and the community to expand and improve the airport for years to come."

Ron Loveridge, Treasurer of Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners, described Wednesday's check presentation as a critical moment for the Avion Street project.

"On behalf of OIAA and our Board of Commissioners, I would like to thank Congresswoman Torres for her support of this vital project, which will help reinforce Ontario International Airport's role as a global supply chain hub and essential economic driver for our region," said Loveridge.

"Air cargo creates jobs and economic opportunity across our region and around the world. We are truly grateful for the support of Congresswoman Torres in helping advance these important roadway and infrastructure improvements that will help ensure ONT's role as an economic driver and job creator, while also improving traffic flows and reducing vehicle emissions," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.

FedEx Express, United Parcel Service and Amazon all have significant cargo operations at Ontario International, which in 2022 handled 5.2 billion pounds of landed-weight cargo, ranking ninth in the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's most recent Air Carrier Activity Information System (ACAIS) report.

Also in 2022, an economic impact study by Oxford Economics placed ONT at the center of a global network that accounts for $17.8 billion in economic output, $9.9 billion of GDP, 122,200 jobs and $2.3 billion in local, state and federal taxes.

Key elements of the Avion Street project include:

Reconstructing East Avion Street from South Vineyard Avenue to approximately South Hellman Avenue and widening the roadway from two to four lanes.

Realigning East Avion Street as four-lane roadway from South Hellman Avenue to the Cucamonga Creek Channel.

Reconstructing and widening East Jurupa Street from two lanes to four lanes from the Cucamonga Creek Channel to South Archibald Avenue.

Constructing a new four-lane bridge over the Cucamonga Creek Channel.

Demolishing a vacant structure to accommodate the realigned roadway.

