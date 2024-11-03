Congruence Therapeutics Announces Blitz Talk Award and Poster Presentations on MC4R-Deficient Genetic Obesity Program at Obesity Week 2024

- Congruence has been awarded the Neuroscience Section Blitz Talk Award for transformative research in MC4R-related early-onset genetic obesity -

- Congruence's insights into the biology and pharmacology of MC4R deficiency and its proprietary drug discovery engine, Revenir™, identified MC4R corrector small molecules with the potential to treat the underlying cause of early-onset genetic obesity -

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function, today announced two poster presentations at Obesity Week® 2024. In recognition of its innovative research, Congruence has been awarded the Neuroscience Section Blitz Talk Award and will present during the Blitz Talks session of the meeting. Obesity Week will take place on November 3-6, 2024, in San Antonio, TX.

"We are excited to present data demonstrating the development and validation of robust in vitro biological assays and the first animal model of MC4R-deficient obesity which are being used to discover transformative first-in-class small molecule MC4R correctors for patients suffering from MC4R-related early-onset genetic obesity," said Sharath Hegde, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Congruence. "Mutations of the melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) gene, leading to protein misfolding and impaired trafficking, are the leading cause of severe early-onset genetic obesity. At Congruence Therapeutics, we are using Revenir™, our in silico drug discovery engine to discover small molecule MC4R correctors which stabilize mutant MC4R and rescue their trafficking and functional deficits."

Poster presentations:

Title: "Discovery of Small Molecule Correctors for Treatment of Early-onset MC4R-deficient Genetic Obesity"

Poster Number: 065

Session Date and Time: 11/3/2024, 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Presenting Author: Tunde Golenar PhD, Principal Scientist, Biology, Congruence Therapeutics

Title: "Development of a Novel Melanocortin Receptor Mutant Mc4r+/R165Q and Mc4rR165Q/R165Q Mouse Model for Genetic Obesity"

Poster Number: 623

Session Date and Time: 11/5/2024, 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Presenting Author: Alex Caron, Executive Director, Pharmacology, Congruence Therapeutics

Neuroscience Section Blitz Talk Awarded Winner Presentation:

Title: "Discovery of Small Molecule Correctors for Treatment of Early-onset MC4R-deficient Genetic Obesity"

Session Date and Time: 11/05/24, 5:30-6:30 pm

Presenter: Tunde Golenar, PhD, Principal Scientist, Biology, Congruence Therapeutics

Location: Room 205

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com .

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics