Congruence Therapeutics Announces Participation in Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease and AAT-deficient lung and liver disease, announced today its participation in the Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

This event is being held in a virtual format during which Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

