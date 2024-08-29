Congruence Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Congruence Therapeutics

Aug 29, 2024, 16:05 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease and AAT-deficient lung and liver disease, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY
    • Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will be participating in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 9:15 am ET
  • Wells Fargo Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA
  • 2024 RBC Capital Markets Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Conference, October 1, 2024
  • 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024

During these events, Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact
Charles Grubsztajn
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected] 
858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics

