Congruence Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on Discovery of Novel GCase Correctors for Parkinson's Disease with GBA1 Mutations at the 2024 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Meeting

- Congruence's Revenir™ drug discovery engine identified diverse correctors of GCase designed to target the key biological dysfunction in Parkinson's disease patients with GBA1 mutations -

- Congruence is optimizing several GCase-targeting compounds for clinical development -

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function, announced today a poster presentation at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders 2024 Meeting, being held September 27-October 1, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA.

"Mutations of the GBA1 gene, encoding the enzyme GCase, represents the most important genetic risk factor for Parkinson's Disease. At Congruence, we are developing small molecules designed to correct this biological deficit and our efforts have yielded promising preclinical results," said Sharath Hegde, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Congruence. "We look forward to presenting data demonstrating the use of our proprietary platform Revenir™ to discover potent and brain-penetrant allosteric GCase correctors which augment wild-type and mutant GCase activity in robust cellular assays. Optimization of these chemical leads is ongoing to discover potential clinical candidates."

Poster presentation:

Title: "Identification of Allosteric GCase Correctors using Revenir™ for the treatment of GBA1-Parkinson's Disease"

Abstract Number: 791

Session Date and Time: Sunday, September 29th, 1-3PM

Presenting Author: Jeremy Dupaul-Chicoine, Associate Director, Biology, Congruence Therapeutics

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics