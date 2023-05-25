Congruence Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2023 European and North America CCG UGM & Conferences

News provided by

Congruence Therapeutics

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL and RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecules for diseases of protein misfolding, announced today oral and poster presentations during the upcoming Chemical Computing Group (CCG) meetings:

  • European UGM & Conference, taking place May 30-June 2, 2023, in Munich, Germany.
  • North America UGM & Conference, taking place June 20-23, 2023, in Montreal, Canada.

More details on the meetings can be found here: 

Both CCG conferences are 4-day events, consisting of workshops, scientific presentations and poster sessions, as well as social activities including receptions and a conference dinner.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence Therapeutics is a drug discovery company that is uniquely harnessing the power of innovative fields such as protein dynamics, biophysics, machine learning, AI, and computational chemistry to advance drug discovery.  Our ground-breaking discovery engine, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of functional proteins and their pathogenic counterparts in order to discover functional allosteric and cryptic pockets which can lead to small molecule hits at unprecedented speed. 

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact
Tanya Borsuk
EVP of Corporate and Business Development
[email protected]

Media Contact 
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected] 
858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics

Also from this source

Congruence Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences in May

Congruence Therapeutics Announces Close of Series A Extension, Bringing Total Round to Over US$65 Million

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.