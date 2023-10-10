Congruence Therapeutics to Participate at the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecule correctors for disease, announced today that it will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, taking place October 17-18, 2023.

Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this forum.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics