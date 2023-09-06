Congruence Therapeutics to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Congruence Therapeutics

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecule correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023, in NY.

Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will present the Company in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function.  Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact
Charles Grubsztajn
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected] 
858-366-3243



