Conlon Construction Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto to Streamline Project Delivery and Enhance Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today that Conlon Construction Co., a 121-year-old construction management firm based in Dubuque, Iowa, has signed a three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto. This partnership aims to enhance communication across project teams, streamline Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) workflows, and optimize project delivery for larger, more complex projects.

"We are excited to show our project partners how Revizto can help teams in the construction process collaborate, communicate, and manage projects more efficiently. It takes our use of BIM to a whole new level, allowing us to work smarter and keep everyone on the same page." - Brandon Nanke, Director of VDC/BIM, Conlon Construction.

Conlon Construction, known for its expertise in construction management and a legacy of quality and schedule adherence, is advancing its use of technology to stay competitive. By leveraging Building Information Modeling (BIM) and adopting Revizto as its Integrated Collaboration Platform , the firm is transforming how teams collaborate and coordinate across projects.

"From a preconstruction standpoint, Revizto will be a game-changer for our work with architects, engineers, project managers, and superintendents. By seeing changes in real-time, we can be sure that all stakeholders are informed and making sound decisions throughout the lifecycle of the project." - Keefe Gaherty, Vice-President of Preconstruction, Conlon Construction.

Since adopting Revizto in January 2023 through two proof-of-concept projects, Conlon quickly realized that Revizto is the key to advancing their BIM and VDC goals. Leveraging the model directly in the field will be critical to provide field teams with crucial timely data. For example, with Revizto, teams can verify that sleeves are correctly positioned before concrete is poured, preventing costly mistakes and project delays. This is just one of many ways Revizto will drive efficiency and value to Conlon's projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome Conlon Construction to our fast-growing list of Enterprise customers. Conlon's decision to adopt Revizto across its projects highlights their commitment to innovation and efficiency in the construction industry. By standardizing model-based coordination with a central integrated platform, they are positioning themselves to take on more complex projects and improve collaboration across their project teams. We look forward to supporting their growth and seeing the impact of this partnership on their diverse portfolio throughout the Midwest." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director at Revizto.

About Conlon Construction

Founded in 1903, Conlon Construction is a fourth-generation family-owned commercial construction company. Conlon provides construction management, general contracting, project development, national retail construction and fixturing, and facilities management services to clients nationwide.

Conlon Construction is based in Dubuque, Iowa, with offices in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa.

For more information about Conlon Construction, visit http://www.conlonco.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit www.revizto.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and X .

