Majority of Exchanges and Venues Now Eye Prediction Markets, Acuiti Finds

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 50% of traditional derivatives exchanges are considering launching prediction contracts, a study from Acuiti has found.

The Race to Build Prediction Markets, published today, surveyed senior executives at traditional and crypto exchanges, as well as betting companies, on their plans to develop prediction markets and approaches to the technology investment required to launch.

The report finds that the number of venues offering prediction markets is set to grow significantly across the globe as firms look to develop event contracts. The range of contracts is also set to grow as venues develop locally referenced contracts.

However, while the budding market in the US today covers a broad range of underlyings from sports to politics, traditional exchanges say they will focus on financial contracts when they launch.

The paper, conducted in partnership with Connamara Technologies, also explores how exchanges and other venues are planning to build the technology required to offer prediction markets. 57% of venues plan a hybrid build strategy, combining in-house development with third-party technology. Time to market was the most important factor when evaluating external technology providers, reflecting the expectation of increasing competition in the sector.

Venues cited they would typically seek a third-party provider due to the complexity of building event contracts versus traditional instruments. 62% of respondents noted market design complexity, particularly the distinction between continuous versus event-based trading, as the leading technological challenge.

The research underscores the difficulty of adapting legacy exchange infrastructure to event-based contracts, particularly around market data, post-trade settlement, and integration with existing systems.

The key findings of the report include:

51% of all firms surveyed, including 47% of traditional exchanges, are either considering launching prediction markets or are committed to doing so





Finance-related events are the top target category for new launches, cited by 86% of respondents





57% of respondents say they will use a mix of in-house and third-party tech to build their prediction markets offering





Time to market is the most important consideration for firms considering outsourced exchange and clearing technology to develop prediction markets





Several challenges remain unresolved for exchanges and brokers entering the market, particularly in market data

"A central theme of the whitepaper is the technology challenge of launching prediction markets quickly while ensuring resilience, compliance and scalability," said Ross Lancaster, head of research at Acuiti.

"Our research suggests that there will be a significant number of venues launching prediction markets globally over the coming years. The ones that succeed will be those that can come to market quickly with robust, institutional grade technology."

"Acuiti's research confirms the flexibility and competitiveness that is needed when building markets. As the leading technology provider to the world's most exciting markets, we are committed to delivering the infrastructure innovators need to launch new venues and operate with confidence," said Daniel Davis, Chief Revenue Officer of Connamara Technologies.

About Acuiti

Acuiti is a management intelligence platform designed to provide Senior Industry Professionals in the Derivatives Industry with high-value insight into industry-wide performance and business operations. Acuiti provides a platform through which our exclusive network of Senior Industry Executives can share and source information on day-to-day operational challenges, providing them and their management teams with increased transparency and in-depth analysis to make more informed decisions and benchmark company performance. Financial Institutions benefiting from our services include Banks, Non-bank FCMs, Brokers, Proprietary Trading Firms, Hedge Funds and Asset Managers.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the company enabling the most exciting and innovative markets in the world. Its flagship product, EP3®, is a new breed of marketplace technology that seamlessly integrates all key exchange, clearing, and market surveillance functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick-to-market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of trading venues, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

