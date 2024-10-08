Connamara Technologies Equips Zero Hash with Cutting-Edge Exchange Platform

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies, a leading provider of fully integrated exchange infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that Zero Hash, the foremost crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, has successfully implemented its digital asset platform, powered by the proprietary EP3® matching engine.

EP3 is a versatile and scalable exchange platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the emerging asset market.

Why it Matters to Zero Hash

By leveraging EP3's advanced features, Zero Hash can efficiently match orders, manage risk, and access new markets.

EP3's flexibility allows Zero Hash to explore new use cases, further solidifying its position as the leading infrastructure provider for start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies, powering a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.

Why it Matters to Connamara Technologies

Partnering with Zero Hash, a major and rapidly growing player in the crypto and stablecoin infrastructure space, reinforces the early EP3 design decisions to provide an exchange infrastructure platform that is flexible and can scale as our customers grow.

Quotes

"Zero Hash has assembled a top-notch business and engineering team, and we are honored that they selected EP3 and Connamara Technologies as technical partners in creating a world-class crypto infrastructure." - Jim Downs , Co-Founder and CEO of Connamara Technologies





"The team at Connamara provides deep technical expertise and market knowledge that has helped Zero Hash scale critical aspects of our product offering to meet market demand. The digital asset space is constantly evolving and Connamara's ability to adapt and evolve has played a pivotal role in our success." - Adam Leaman , Zero Hash Chief Client Officer, and Founding Team member

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the leading provider of fully integrated exchange infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its EP3® platform is a new breed of exchange and clearing technology that seamlessly integrates all key functions into a single, robust platform. It is cost-accessible, adaptable, scalable and quick-to-market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

