Connect Commercial Models to Improve Decision-Making in the Pharma AI Era, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how AI supports compliant, data-driven commercial decision-making. Attendees will gain insight into moving from fragmented engagement to connected operating models. The featured speaker will discuss embedding governance and trust into AI-enabled workflows. Attendees will learn about aligning medical, marketing and sales through shared insights.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma commercial organizations are facing a fundamental shift. Fragmented data, evolving regulations and rising expectations from healthcare professionals are making traditional, one‑size‑fits‑all engagement increasingly ineffective. At the same time, AI offers new opportunities to deliver more relevant, compliant and coordinated interactions, if used responsibly.

This webinar explores how pharma leaders are transforming commercial operations through AI‑enabled, connected engagement models that align medical, marketing and sales functions around shared insights. Rather than focusing on personalization alone, the session will examine how data foundations, governance and workflow integration enable sustainable commercial transformation.

Attendees will learn how advanced analytics and AI are being applied to customer insights, content orchestration and field execution, while ensuring compliance with global regulatory standards. The featured speaker will discuss how organizations are moving beyond fragmented systems toward unified engagement models that improve consistency, transparency and effectiveness across channels.

The session will also address key challenges, including data privacy, regulatory oversight and organizational change management. Practical examples will illustrate how commercial teams are embedding compliance into AI‑driven decision‑making, reducing operational friction and improving collaboration across functions.

This webinar is designed for leaders seeking to modernize commercial engagement in a way that builds trust, improves execution and supports long‑term growth in a highly regulated environment.

Register to learn how connected, AI‑enabled commercial models are reshaping pharma engagement, without compromising compliance. This webinar is part of 4-part series.

Join Eunice Youhanna, Global Commercial Pharma Lead, Microsoft; Dr. Johannes Boshkow, Head of Partnerships, Dawn Health; and Srihari Sarangan, Principal, ZS, for the live webinar on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 11:30am EDT (5:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Connect Commercial Models to Improve Decision-Making in the Pharma AI Era.

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