Empowering Clinical Sites to Drive Engagement and Retention among Human-Centered Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how empowering clinical sites can elevate patient engagement, improve retention and deliver more efficient, human-centered trials. Attendees will learn how patient-centric tools, data insights and community outreach improve recruitment speed and diversity. The featured speakers will share why human-centered approaches, such as reducing patient burden and increasing flexibility, lead to higher retention and better patient experiences. Attendees will gain insight into how strong site support and engagement translate into measurable gains in trial efficiency, data quality and overall study outcomes.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-centered clinical trials succeed or fail at the site level, and empowering sites with the right tools, insights and patient-first strategies can dramatically improve engagement, recruitment and retention outcomes. This webinar explores how placing sites at the center of the trial experience transforms performance, enhances patient satisfaction and accelerates study timelines.

The featured speakers will examine how a site-first, human-centered approach improves every stage of the clinical journey. Attendees will learn how clinical sites can use global network, community outreach, culturally relevant education and flexible trial models, such as decentralized and at-home visits, to reduce patient burden and expand access to diverse populations.

The session will also highlight the role of site teams in building trust, leveraging local relationships and delivering personalized support that keeps patients engaged from screening through study completion. By aligning operational excellence with a deep understanding of patient needs, sponsors and CROs can unlock measurable improvements in recruitment speed, retention rates and data quality.

Register for this webinar to learn how empowering clinical sites can elevate patient engagement, improve retention and deliver more efficient, human-centered trials.

Join experts from Trialmed, Dr. Łukasz Więch, MD, MBA, Director of Medical Operations; Dr. Madhu Venkate Gowda, MBBS, MRCGP, Associate Director of Medical Operations; and Dr. Melissa Choi, MD, Therapeutic Medical Lead (Metabolic Disease) and Principal Investigator, for the live webinar on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 10:30am EDT (4:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Empowering Clinical Sites to Drive Engagement and Retention among Human-Centered Trials.

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