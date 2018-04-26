Connect For Education and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Announce the Launch of the Working Dog Practitioner Certification Program

HERNDON, Va. and PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), Connect For Education (C4E)–a full-service educational services company–announced today the launch of the new Working Dog Practitioner Certification Program. This unique program is open to veterinarians seeking to better serve the owners and handlers of working and performance dogs.

Working and performance dogs have higher physical exertion demands, increased risk for injury, and greater exposure to hazardous substances and environments than their companion pet counterparts. Veterinarians can benefit greatly from further training to address those unique demands. Program instructors include specialty certified practicing veterinarians with real-life experience and subject matter experts in the working dog field. The Working Dog Practitioner program is RACE approved for continuing education credits.



About the Working Dog Practitioner Certification Program

The Certified Working Dog Practitioner Program is comprised of four sections: Working Dog Practitioner Course, Core, Electives, and Preceptorship. It is a combination of online and hands-on learning that allows veterinarians to become certified in working and performance dog medicine on their own timeline.

Cynthia M. Otto, DVM, PhD, Director, Associate Professor of Critical Care, said: "We all know that dogs can save lives. The Penn Vet Working Dog Practitioner Certificate Program was developed so that the veterinarians have the most current knowledge and tools to support the health and well-being of these canine heroes and their handlers."

For more details about this certification program and to register to view the free promo module, go to: Working Dog Practitioner.

The Penn Vet Working Dog Center is sponsored by Royal Canin, the maker of high-quality nutrition for working dogs.

