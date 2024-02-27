Connect For Education Inc. Unveils Innovative C4EStudio Redefining Virtual Music Education

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect For Education's Inc. (C4E), a leader in pioneering innovative music education methods for higher education, is excited to announce the launch of the groundbreaking C4EStudio. Unlike traditional video conferencing tools such as Zoom, C4EStudio is specifically designed by musicians for music teachers and students, where mentors and students can perform in perfect sync, as if they are in the same room.

Key features include:

  • Affordable One-on-One Online Mentoring: C4EStudio is not only cost-effective but creates a personalized learning experience for students. The scheduled system ensures flexibility for students and mentor and the leveled approach allows for structure for both mentors and students. 
  • Low Latency, High Quality Sound Virtual Conferencing: Music Mentors and students can now perform together with superior quality sound.
  • Professional Mentors: C4EStudio mentors are renowned professionals and community artists with extensive musical and teaching expertise from universities such as Berklee and Yale. They serve as online coaches, providing valuable guidance and support to students. 

C4EStudio can be used to supplement any performance-based course such as Applied Music and/or Ensemble.

"We are thrilled to introduce the C4EStudio, a game-changer in virtual music education. With low latency, superior audio quality, and professional mentors, we aim to elevate the online music learning experience for both mentors and students. The C4EStudio is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in music education," said Carlos Maldonado, Chief Learning Architect and Co-Founder at Connect For Education's Inc.

Please schedule an appointment here for a brief demo. Or contact Anita Horsley M.Ed. VP Product Development at: [email protected] I phone: 541-255-6341

Website: https://c4estudio.com/

About Connect For Education's Inc. Website: https://connect4education.com/
Connect For Education's Inc. (C4E) is a leading provider of innovative educational solutions, dedicated to transforming the landscape of online learning. With a focus on music education, C4E is committed to providing cutting-edge tools and platforms that empower music courses, mentors and students worldwide.

Connect For Education Inc.
620 Herndon Parkway, Suite 115
Herndon, VA 20170
703-880-1180
[email protected]

SOURCE Connect For Education

