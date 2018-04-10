Connect For Education and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Announce the Pilot of their Groundbreaking Veterinary Behavioral Web App

HERNDON, Va. and PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), Connect For Education (C4E) – a full-service educational services company – announced today the launch of the pilot program of their Penn Vet Behavior Web App, a new, groundbreaking telemedicine portal, training and education web application that will give veterinarians from all over the U.S. access to the expertise of dog behavior specialists at Penn Vet. Veterinarians accepted into the pilot will have free access to the program for a six-month period, during which they will be able to consult with Penn Vet behavioral specialists. The goal of this pilot is to gather feedback on the user interface and experience. A widespread rollout to dog owners and veterinarians nationally is planned for late 2018.

About Penn Vet Behavior App

The portal integrates video, communication, and file sharing tools allowing all stakeholders precise feedback to specific issues. When necessary, veterinarians can consult with specialists at Penn Vet for a detailed patient assessment. Dog owners have access to C-BARQ (Canine Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire) – a robust, widely-used mechanism to assess their dog's behavior traits – and to an expanding library of resources created and curated by Penn Vet.

Dongsook Whitehead, President of C4E, said: "Penn Vet is ranked as one of the best veterinary programs in the world, so we are thrilled to be partnering with them. As a dog-lover and owner, I know how frustrating it can be when your pet is exhibiting behavioral issues, but your vet isn't equipped to diagnose and treat them. This application means every vet can have access to the best minds in behavioral veterinary medicine."

James Serpell, BSc, PhD, and Director of the Center for the Interaction of Animals and Society at Penn Vet said, "C4E has done an amazing job bringing this idea to life. As a top specialty hospital, we're often consulted as a last resort. That can be needlessly frustrating for the dog, the owner, and the vet. This application removes those barriers, and we hope will empower vets and dog owners to more quickly find the answers they need."

Penn Vet is accepting veterinarians' requests to participate in this pilot. For more details email: pennvet_support@connect4education.com.

