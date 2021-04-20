Connect For Education Announces Partnership and Distribution Agreement with EVA Aviation in Japan

HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect For Education, Inc . (C4E), a leading provider of online learning technologies, today announced a partnership with EVA Aviation to promote, develop, and distribute C4E's EdTech platforms and online courseware in Japan.

The agreement includes distribution of C4E's latest learning platform - C4E Bridge - and the forthcoming platform, C4E Studio. These advanced platforms allow course creators and educators to easily create, manage, and publish learning content for online, blended and in-person instruction.

"This partnership is an important step in the global expansion of C4E's products and services," said Dongsook Whitehead, Founder and President of Connect For Education. "We are proud to partner with EVA Aviation in introducing our innovative learning and teaching platforms as well as highly interactive courses in Japan."

EVA Aviation, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) engineering firm in Japan, will market to and provide technical support for C4E product users in Japan. C4E will continue to host the products and online courses on C4ELink, its Learning Management System (LMS) and is in the process of fully translating and localizing its products.

As part of the partnership, EVA Aviation will distribute C4E's Cyber Security 101 course. Created in partnership with Comar Cyber , a leading cybersecurity training firm, the course offers a complete and highly-interactive cybersecurity curriculum with comprehensive assessment and analytics options. The initial pilot program is scheduled to be offered to Keio University students and the Nagoya Chamber of Commerce, with planned expansion into the government and business sectors under EVA Aviation's direction.

To learn more about Connect For Education, visit c4edu.com .

About Connect for Education

Connect for Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable online academic courses adopted at over 400 educational institutions annually. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered by a variety of proprietary learning platforms and active learning tools.

C4E designs, develops, publishes, and distributes interactive online courses, delivered in its own proprietary Learning Management System (LMS) - C4E Link - and via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) in multiple major LMS platforms. In addition to serving the academic market, C4E works with US government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations to produce unique courses, training, continuing education, and Executive and Professional Education programs.

About EVA Aviation

EVA Aviation is a specialized team of ICT engineers that provides the highest level of service to customers in Japan's aerospace industry. EVA Aviation offers its customers innovative solutions to meet the needs of today's aerospace and aviation industry based on the most advanced world standards. With its long history of experience in aviation logistics support and MRO management, and Cyber Security, EVA Aviation staff is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to its customers. Learn more about EVA Aviation at www.evaaviation.com.

