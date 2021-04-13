Connect For Education Launches New EdTech Platform

Course content can be consumed on any device, giving students expanded access and flexibility to learning. In addition, C4E Bridge's analytics tool provides teachers greater insight into their students' performance and promotes accountability.

"We designed C4E Bridge to help increase equitable access to learning and improve academic success for all students," said Dr. Carlos Maldonado, Founder and Chief Learning Architect of Connect for Education. "This platform gives educators a highly intuitive environment and the tools to easily build customizable, affordable, and beautiful learning materials designed to increase student engagement."

Creators can build courses of any size using their own teaching assets or Open Education Resources (OER). The platform comes with its own powerful Learning Management System (LMS) or can easily link via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) with widely used Learning Management Systems (LMSs), such as Canvas, Blackboard, and D2L, among others. With C4E Bridge, professional organizations and businesses can also offer engaging upskilling and certificates of completion to their employees."

"C4E Bridge was created by instructors, for instructors," added Maldonado. "We've included everything our customers need to create beautiful, inspiring courses, no matter what they're teaching."

C4E Bridge offers a full suite of training and support services that range from instructional design (ID), content development, and user support training for both instructors and their students.

With this launch, C4E also announces a strategic partnership with Construct as a distributor of C4E Bridge. C4E and Construct have a shared value of delivering transformative instructional design and digital content. This partnership will promote the distribution of C4E Bridge internationally and promote successful learning.

For more information about C4E Bridge, visit c4ebridge.com .

About Connect For Education

Connect For Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable online academic courses adopted at over 400 educational institutions annually. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered in C4E's proprietary Learning Management System (LMS) – C4E Link – along with active learning tools. Like C4E Bridge, C4E Link is one of a variety of proprietary learning platforms that enables integration into multiple major LMSs via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI).

In addition to serving the academic market, C4E designs, develops, publishes, hosts, interactive online courses for US government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations to enhance training, continuing education, and Executive and Professional Education programs.

For more information about Connect For Education, visit c4edu.com

