Connect Life Sciences Appoints Megan Driscoll as Executive Chairman of the Board

WAYNE, Pa. and ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Life Sciences (CLS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Driscoll as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. CLS, a portfolio company of Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP), is a life sciences recruitment solutions company that serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device customers.

Megan Driscoll is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in life sciences recruitment. She is the Founder and former CEO of PharmaLogics Recruiting, a global biopharmaceutical search firm she established in 2003 and grew into one of the largest life sciences recruiting firms on the East Coast with over 200 employees. Under her leadership, PharmaLogics was named to the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and was recognized as a Boston Globe Best Places to Work and while serving as CEO, Megan was named the Boston Chamber of Commerce Small Business CEO of the year in 2018. Webster Equity Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, acquired PharmaLogics in 2017. Megan is currently the CEO of Megan Driscoll Consulting, where she advises founders on scaling their businesses by implementing AI tailored solutions.

Scott Dalton, CEO of Connect Life Sciences, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Megan as Executive Chairman of the Board. Her proven track record of building and scaling a premier life sciences recruiting organization, combined with her deep industry relationships and operational expertise, makes her an exceptional addition to CLS. Megan's leadership experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue expanding our platform and delivering specialized talent solutions to our pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients."

Megan Driscoll shared her excitement, saying, "I am excited to join Connect Life Sciences during such an important stage of the company's growth," said Megan Driscoll. "CLS has established a strong reputation in life sciences recruitment and has built an impressive foundation. I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board to help accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional service to clients and candidates across the industry."

Connect Life Sciences

Connect Life Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, provides a range of recruitment services from staff augmentation to project-based services. CLS delivers full life cycle resourcing solutions including contract staffing, contract to hire, direct placement, and consulting services. CLS provides these services from research to regulatory affairs with expertise in biostatistics, data management, clinical monitoring, quality assurance, IT programming, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, medical writing, and real-world evidence.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP) is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

Contact:

Connect Life Sciences

Scott Dalton, CEO

[email protected]

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners