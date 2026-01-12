Integrated Solutions Appoints Tyler Benware as Chief Executive Officer

WAYNE, Pa. and HOOKSETT, N.H., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Benefits and Insurance Services (IS Benefits), an Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP) portfolio company specializing in stop loss insurance and cost containment solutions for self-funded employers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Benware as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tyler will guide Integrated Solutions in its next phase of strategic growth, building on the company's deep expertise in stop-loss underwriting, high-dollar specialty drug management, and comprehensive claim auditing programs.

Tyler brings extensive industry experience across the self-funded healthcare market, with a strong track record in developing and expanding strategic business relationships. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions & Renewals at Advanced Medical Strategies (AMS), where he led enterprise client growth and expanded partnerships across stop loss carriers, reinsurers, brokers, and third-party administrators. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Stop Loss Solutions at AMS and held key roles in business development and advisory capacities with emerging healthcare companies. Tyler began his professional career in employee benefits and managed care reinsurance at Aon. He holds a bachelor's degree from Wheaton College.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler as CEO of Integrated Solutions," said Nancy Young, Founder and President of IS Benefits. "Integrated Solutions was built to bring greater clarity, innovation, and measurable value to the stop loss and cost containment market for self-funded employers. Tyler's leadership, strategic perspective, and deep understanding of the evolving risk landscape position him to help advance our vision. As healthcare costs continue to rise and complexity increases, Tyler will lead our efforts to scale smarter underwriting strategies, expand advanced specialty drug solutions, and deliver data-driven insights that empower employers and brokers to make confident decisions and achieve sustainable outcomes."

As CEO, Tyler will focus on strengthening employer and broker partnerships, expanding the company's suite of services, and scaling operations to deliver greater impact for employers, brokers, and stakeholders nationwide.

Integrated Solutions

IS Benefits specializes in delivering competitive stop loss insurance pricing and cost containment programs for self-funded employers through expertise in stop-loss underwriting, high dollar specialty drug management, and claim auditing solutions.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

For further information, please visit

Integrated Solutions: www.is-benefits.com

Argosy Healthcare Partners: www.argosyhp.com

