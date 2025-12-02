Connectbase Acquires Cloud Age, Expanding Its Role as the Operating System for Transacting in the Connected World

EAM Invests in Connectbase to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the Operating System for transacting in the Connected World, delivering digital infrastructure insights, mapping, quoting, and automation for the global connectivity ecosystem, today announced it has acquired Cloud Age, an industry-leading telecom invoice automation and spend management SaaS platform serving the service provider ecosystem.

This acquisition extends Connectbase's reach and reinforces its mission to build the Operating System for Transacting in the Connected World—a unified digital fabric connecting the partnering, buying, selling, and management of the commercial relationships of connectivity, managed services and digital infrastructure at scale.

In tandem, Equality Asset Management (EAM), a leading growth equity firm, has made a strategic investment in Connectbase to support the Cloud Age acquisition and to drive future growth.

Transforming Spend Data Into Action: Unifying Discovery, Quoting, and Automation

Cloud Age is recognized as a pioneer in telecom invoice automation, managing unique invoice types from over 1,700 global providers across a diverse range of services including network, UCaaS, data center, power, and managed services. Its platform enables service providers to transform complex billing data into structured, actionable intelligence that feeds directly into the tools enterprises and carriers rely on to manage spend, optimize operations, and improve outcomes.

By integrating Cloud Age's spend automation and structured data expertise with Connectbase's industry-leading discovery and quoting capabilities, Connectbase will deliver a complete end-to-end workflow—from identifying opportunities to managing spend and settlement—built on trusted, location-based intelligence.

"At Connectbase, we're building the federated fabric of the Connected World—where every location, every partner, and every transaction is powered by trust, truth, and intelligence," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "Cloud Age has led the way in transforming raw invoice data into actionable insights and transformative outcomes. By combining that with Connectbase's discovery and quoting engine, we are closing the loop—enabling our ecosystem to operate with speed, accuracy, and transparency from discovery to quote to cash. This is a major step forward in driving Ecosystem-Led Growth and enabling trusted transactions in an Agentic AI-powered world."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Cloud Age and our customers. By joining forces with Connectbase whose vision and platform so closely aligns with ours, we're creating a powerful platform that unites the "quote to cash" and "procure to pay" lifecycles and delivers an unmatched solution to drive revenue, control and optimize network expenses, thereby maximizing profitability. This combination allows us to accelerate innovation, deepen our data and software capabilities while expanding the value we bring to every customer we serve," said Chris Lee, CEO and Founder of Cloud Age.

EAM Investment Strengthens Connectbase's Growth Platform

To support this acquisition and future growth initiatives, EAM has made a significant investment in Connectbase, joining the company's existing institutional investors. The funding will accelerate Connectbase's continued innovation, global expansion, and delivery of its Connected World platform to service providers, technology partners, and enterprises worldwide.

"Connectbase is redefining how the Connected World transacts," said Jeff Del Papa, Managing Partner at EAM. "Ben and his team have created the trusted digital fabric that underpins how this ecosystem operates—from discovery to delivery. The addition of Cloud Age strengthens that foundation, uniting spend intelligence with automation and location truth. We're excited to partner with Connectbase to accelerate their vision of transforming connectivity commerce globally."

Driving the Next Chapter of Ecosystem-Led Growth

The combined capabilities of Connectbase and Cloud Age represent a breakthrough for the connectivity ecosystem—enabling providers, partners, and enterprises to transact with greater trust, automation, and visibility than ever before.

By aligning spend data, location intelligence, and network discovery under one operating system, Connectbase is delivering the infrastructure for Ecosystem-Led Growth—an approach that empowers collaboration, elevates customer experiences, and enhances the outcomes of buying, selling, and partnering across the global connectivity landscape.

"Our focus is on enabling trust, scale and truth in every transaction," added Edmond. "In a world increasingly powered by autonomous and agentic systems, the companies that win will be those that can verify, collaborate, and act across an intelligent, federated ecosystem. Connectbase is that foundation."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Transacting in The Connected World. Through its Connected World platform, Connectbase digitizes how service providers, channel partners, cloud operators, and enterprises buy, sell, and manage connectivity. With the industry's most comprehensive dataset covering over 2.2 billion locations across more than 400 global network providers, Connectbase enables its customers to quote, transact, and deliver connectivity with speed, precision, and trust.

Learn more at Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn .

About Cloud Age

Cloud Age is a telecom invoice automation and spend management SaaS platform built for the service provider ecosystem. Handling more than 1,700 invoice vendors globally, Cloud Age transforms unstructured billing data into actionable intelligence, helping service providers optimize spend, improve margins, and gain a holistic view of supplier and service performance.

About EAM

Equality Asset Management (EAM), is a growth-focused private equity firm. EAM provides equity capital and strategic and operating support to growth companies in the software and software-enabled services sectors. With decades of investment experience and operating experience, the firm has earned a reputation for value-creation, serving as steadfast partners to Founders and CEOs. The firm is based in Boston. For more information, please visit http://www.equalityam.com/.

Advisors

Moelis Asset Management LP served as exclusive financial advisor and Foley Hoag LLP served as legal advisor to Connectbase. BSA Legal Group served as legal advisor to Cloud Age. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to EAM.

