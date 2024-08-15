Connectbase and Eurofiber Announce Partnership to Deliver Real Time Quoting Across Key European Markets

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Eurofiber (Eurofiber Nederland B.V. ), a provider of industry-leading open digital infrastructure in Europe. Within this collaboration, Eurofiber has joined The Connected World platform as a seller, enabling the promotion of its extensive network and expanding its reach within Connectbase's global ecosystem of over 300 global network providers across more than 150 countries.

This strategic partnership will leverage the strength of Eurofiber's rapidly growing European fiber footprint and Connectbase's innovative connectivity marketplace. By bringing Eurofiber's 70,500 km of fiber optic network into a single trusted platform, the partnership aims to meet soaring data demands with greater efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Connectbase and be part of their solution-oriented ecosystem," said Rhoderick van der Wyck, Eurofiber's Managing Director of International Business. "Together, we can fulfill our mission of continually extending our fiber and cloud connectivity for all secure and business operational-critical traffic."

The partnership allows Eurofiber to tap into Connectbase's robust base of global buyers to promote new revenue streams. In turn, Connectbase's customers gain real time quoting access to Eurofiber's infrastructure spanning from the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

"Eurofiber is a highly respected brand within the European markets," said Connectbase VP of EMEA Edison Smith. "It's exciting that they have chosen to partner with Connectbase. We are seeing significant increases in demand for connectivity in Europe and adding another high-quality network provider like Eurofiber will be a great addition for our global buyers."

About Eurofiber

Eurofiber is a provider of industry-leading open digital infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. Utilizing our 70,500 km fiberoptic network and ten datacenters, we empower the digital societies of the countries in which we operate. Our customer base consists of companies, government bodies and non-profit organizations. We provide them with cloud infra and connectivity solutions tailored to their needs; our open infrastructure ensures them complete freedom to choose services, applications and providers.

www.eurofiber.com

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

