Connectbase and Nasc Technologies Connect Fiber Operations, Circuit Inventory, and Monetization

Jointly implemented workflow links STREAMLINE Fibre with Connectbase's Circuit Inventory Manager and The Connected World Platform, helping fiber operators move from network design and inventory to serviceability, quoting, selling, and revenue without replacing core systems.

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the industry's integrated Connectivity Commerce platform, and Nasc Technologies, provider of the STREAMLINE™ Fibre network management system, today announced a strategic partnership to help fiber operators convert physical network intelligence into sellable, quote-ready infrastructure.

Together, the companies are addressing a critical challenge facing Tier 2 and Tier 3 fiber providers, wholesale operators, and alternative network providers: how to connect physical fiber network intelligence with circuit inventory management and commercial monetization without requiring costly system replacements.

Through the partnership, Connectbase and Nasc Technologies will jointly implement operator workflows that connect structured fiber network data from STREAMLINE Fibre with Connectbase's circuit inventory and monetization capabilities. The jointly implemented workflow is designed to create a cleaner path from network design and field operations to circuit inventory, serviceability validation, quoting, sales execution, and revenue generation. The companies will collaborate on customer implementations, joint go-to-market opportunities, and market education for mid-market fiber operators seeking to modernize commercial operations without replacing existing infrastructure systems.

"Fiber operators do not need another disconnected system; they need a connected path from network truth to commercial action," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "By partnering with Nasc Technologies, we are helping operators take the fiber intelligence they already trust and use it to power inventory, serviceability, quoting, and revenue workflows across the connected economy."

The combined solution connects three critical layers of the network operating stack:

STREAMLINE Fibre from Nasc Technologies acts as the physical fiber system of record, managing OSP, GIS, routes, splicing, field operations, and maintenance data.

Connectbase Circuit Inventory Manager extends that foundation into circuit, cross-connect, vendor, and lifecycle management, creating continuity between physical assets and commercial inventory.

The Connected World Platform from Connectbase activates that intelligence for monetization, including serviceability, quoting, and selling workflows.

"STREAMLINE Fibre gives operators a clean, operationally trusted view of their physical network," said Desmond Keary, Co-Founder and CEO of Nasc Technologies. "Together with Connectbase, we can help customers extend that intelligence beyond engineering and operations into circuit management, commercial execution, and monetization."

For fiber operators, the handoff from OSP design and field documentation to circuit inventory, serviceability, and quoting is often fragmented and manual. By connecting these layers, the joint workflow is designed to reduce duplicate data entry, improve inventory confidence, accelerate serviceability validation, and move deployed infrastructure into revenue-producing workflows faster.

The companies will showcase the jointly implemented workflow and combined solution at The Connected World LIVE 2026 in Chicago, September 8–11. Operator-focused demonstrations will show how structured fiber network intelligence can support circuit inventory, serviceability, quoting, selling, and monetization workflows.

For more information, visit Connectbase's TCW LIVE page.

About Nasc Technologies

Nasc Technologies Ltd. is a Dublin-based software company focused on solving fiber and asset management challenges for telecommunications networks. Its STREAMLINE™ software suite helps operators manage fiber network design, rollout, operations, and maintenance. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Nasc Technologies supports operators globally, with presence across Manila, Singapore, South Africa, Kenya, and Trinidad and Tobago.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase