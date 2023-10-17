Connectbase Expands Planning and Prospecting Capabilities for the United Kingdom and Ireland

News provided by

Connectbase

17 Oct, 2023, 06:32 ET

Expanded data capabilities empower connectivity service planning and customer prospecting in broader areas in Europe

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has expanded planning and prospecting capabilities for network operators looking to grow in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Building out this data capability in The Connected World platform extends even more value to users with detailed tenancy data correlated to in-depth location information.

Detailed tenant data in the platform enables network operators to identify, prioritize and manage new opportunities and prospects in the UK and Ireland with:

  • Insights into buildings along network routes
  • Detailed information on tenants in those buildings, such as company name, employee numbers, connection status, and competitive score
  • Ability to query by company name or enterprise type within a region
  • Data layer views including shareable routes, towers, and data centres

"We are excited to bring this additional data-driven capability to our users who want to expand in the UK and Ireland. The insights available through this enhancement will help our users be more competitive and efficient," said Edison Smith, VP of Sales - Global at Connectbase. "This is a very competitive market with a lot of regional players, so this data will give users of The Connected World a leg up in their prospecting."

Examples of specific use cases for this enhanced capability include being able to help direct sales teams to identify new targets that are well-served by their network footprint, or determine where a customer's business location intersects with a service provider's network connectivity offering or identifying where network operators can prioritize and build new infrastructure based on business and tenant density. Overall, this reduces the need to consult multiple data sources and searches to identify and qualify business opportunities and can improve win rates for sales teams.

This data enhancement is available to both Buyer and Seller Cloud subscribers of The Connected World platform, to learn more visit connectbase.com/prospectingupdate.

About Connectbase
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com

SOURCE Connectbase

